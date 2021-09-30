Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $928,115,000 after acquiring an additional 118,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.80. 75,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,335. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.