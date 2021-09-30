Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
