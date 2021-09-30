Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $184.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.51. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 270.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.