Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,226 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $5.99.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

