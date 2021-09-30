Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.64.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -3.98%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

