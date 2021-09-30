Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Huntsman by 465.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 184,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

