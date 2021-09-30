Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $29.19. Huntsman shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 37,515 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

