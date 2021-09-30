Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $43,344.82 or 1.00284902 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $6.71 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,288.52 or 1.00154653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.00 or 0.06862298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00771823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

