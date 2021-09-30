Hydra (HYDRA) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $18.41 or 0.00042124 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $71.04 million and approximately $776,208.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00102364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.89 or 0.99888858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.52 or 0.00754404 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,956,708 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.