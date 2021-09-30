Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYFM. Truist cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HYFM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 16,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $601,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

