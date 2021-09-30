Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.68

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.08. Ideal Power shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 79,504 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter worth $427,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

