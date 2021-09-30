IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $66.41

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.41, but opened at $68.92. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,672 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

