IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $81,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,283,000 after buying an additional 918,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,244,000 after buying an additional 610,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

INFO stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

