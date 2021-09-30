IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.200 EPS.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.39. 39,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,965. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

