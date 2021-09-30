Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.60. 44,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,906. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

