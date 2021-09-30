Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,269 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.14% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 231,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,662. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.