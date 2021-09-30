Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.93 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

HSY traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.61. 11,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

