Indexed Finance Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00007787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $2,466.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

