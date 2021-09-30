indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 3.9%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 3,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,296,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.18.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

