Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

ILPT opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 93,934.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

