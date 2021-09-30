Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.21

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.21 and traded as high as C$29.47. Information Services shares last traded at C$29.47, with a volume of 24,145 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.97.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

