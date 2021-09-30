ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,847,922 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

