Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Exposure in various end markets, buyouts and gains from accelerated synergy actions is likely to aid. For 2021, it anticipates total revenues growth in the mid-teens versus low-double-digit growth mentioned earlier. However, high costs of $450 million associated with the business combination of former Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial segment and Gardner Denver, and risks related to international exposure are other woes. High raw material, logistics, growth investments and other expenses might also be concerning. Pricing actions are expected to aid. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2021 and 2022.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,581. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $270,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

