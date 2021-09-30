Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 1,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 840,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

The stock has a market cap of $512.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

