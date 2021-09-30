Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells 8,029 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BB stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

