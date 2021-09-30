Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $128.06 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

