Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Sells $126,932.28 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hayward stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

