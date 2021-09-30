Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells 5,233 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $871.58 million, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSII. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.