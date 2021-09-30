Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells $1,271,529.60 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PLBY Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

PLBY Group stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.