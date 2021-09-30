Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $23,818.02 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $23,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

