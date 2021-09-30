Insider Selling: SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $35,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGMA stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

