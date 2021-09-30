Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.02. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.70 and its 200-day moving average is $277.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.46 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $214.93 and a 1-year high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

