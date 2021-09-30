Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$191.49.

TSE:IFC opened at C$169.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$171.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$166.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

