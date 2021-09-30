Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

IFSPF opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Interfor has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

