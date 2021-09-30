International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.