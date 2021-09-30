International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 64,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

