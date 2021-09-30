International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.16 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

