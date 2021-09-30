International Paper (NYSE:IP) Plans Dividend of $0.51

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

International Paper stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

