Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $550.87. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.33 and a 200 day moving average of $476.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

