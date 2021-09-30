Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 77.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

IVR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

