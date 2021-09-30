Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 262.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

