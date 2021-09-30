Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $96.91. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $108.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

