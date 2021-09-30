Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Thursday. 1,751,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,758. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

