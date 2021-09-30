Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Thursday. 1,751,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,758. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
