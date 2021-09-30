iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRobot’s solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the e-commerce business and exclusion of tariffs under section 301 (if granted) will be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Its $100-million accelerated share repurchase program mirrors its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. However, headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, and high raw material and transportation costs are concerning. Also, investments in building brand awareness might inflate costs. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings projections to $2.25-$3.15 per share and revenues to $1.55-$1.62 billion. Gross profit and operating income projections have been lowered to $612-$645 million and $80-$110 million, respectively. The company's shares underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.33.

iRobot stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. iRobot has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 175.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

