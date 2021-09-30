iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,359. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

