iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307,429 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.85 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.