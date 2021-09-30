iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 135,568 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,657.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.