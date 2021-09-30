iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 131.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

URTH stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

