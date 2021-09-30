iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,394,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,361,992 shares.The stock last traded at $20.38 and had previously closed at $19.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,640,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

