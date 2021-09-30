iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 223.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $137.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

